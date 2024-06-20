West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez is a target for Manchester United this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Despite Kobbie Mainoo’s breakthrough, midfield remains one of Man United’s areas of worry for the next season.

The Red Devils have signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in recent years but they were short term fixes and both those players could be heading out of the club soon.

Sofyan Amrabat, who joined the Red Devils on loan from Fiorentina, is likely to be sent back.

As for Scott McTominay, he is mostly used as a squad player and not as a starter.

To address that issue, Man United manager Erik ten Hag could look to sign his former player Alvarez.

The Dutch manager knows the midfielder well from his days at Ajax and ten Hag managed to get the best out of the Mexican international.

Man United are actively looking for new players in the market as they aim to strengthen their squad under the leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the new co-owner of the club.

Romano reported Man United’s interest in the West Ham midfielder on his X account.

He wrote:

“Man United, seriously considering to bring in also new midfielder — almost sure in case Casemiro leaves.

“Understand Mexico captain Edson Álvarez is one of the option discussed internally, appreciated by ten Hag.

“It’s difficult deal, as West Ham considers him as key player.”

Alvarez was one of West Ham’s best players last season and they would not be willing to part ways with him.

Man United would find it difficult to sign Alvarez

Even if they agree to let the Mexican midfielder leave, they would demand an astronomical fee for him.

The midfielder won the Dutch league title under the coaching of ten Hag and to replace Casemiro in the line up, the Red Devils are keen to get his signature done.

As Romano has revealed, it is not going to be easy for the Premier League giants to sign him.

With four years remaning on his contract at West Ham, Alvarez will not be cheap and Man United will have to dig deep into their pockets to sign him.