Watch: What a strike! Morten Hjulmand scores goal of the tournament contender to equalise against England

England National Team
Sporting Lisbon’s Morten Hjulmand has scored an outrageous goal to get Denmark level. 

Denmark’s reaction to going a goal down has been brilliant, looking much more threatening. And now they have a goal to show for it.

The goal is all about Hjulmand, who receives the pass from almost 30-yards out and rips one in with one of the cleanest of strikes.

The rocket of a strike goes past a sea of bodies, in off the left-hand post, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

England have taken their foot off the gas ever since Harry Kane’s goal and they have now been punished for it.

 

 

