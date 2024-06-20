Watch: What a strike! Morten Hjulmand scores goal of the tournament contender to equalise against England

Sporting Lisbon’s Morten Hjulmand has scored an outrageous goal to get Denmark level.

Denmark’s reaction to going a goal down has been brilliant, looking much more threatening. And now they have a goal to show for it.

The goal is all about Hjulmand, who receives the pass from almost 30-yards out and rips one in with one of the cleanest of strikes.

The rocket of a strike goes past a sea of bodies, in off the left-hand post, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

Watch the goal below:

All square! What a strike from Morten Hjulmand! Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. #BBCEuros #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/coyxY4cSUD — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 20, 2024

England have taken their foot off the gas ever since Harry Kane’s goal and they have now been punished for it.