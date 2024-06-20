Chelsea have reportedly made three bids for Atletico Madrid‘s talented young striker Samu Omorodion this summer, one as high as €50million.

Still, it seems that despite these offers the Blues are struggling to persuade Atletico to sell the 20-year-old, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Omorodion could be an exciting option for Chelsea, but Madrid have said no to all the west Londoners’ bids so far, so it may be that they’ll have to consider other options, unless they’re prepared to pay crazy money for the Spain Under-21 international.

It’s not surprising that Atletico are keen to keep Omorodion as he looks a huge prospect for the future after impressing on loan at Deportivo Alaves last season.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on the Daily Briefing, it looks like Chelsea are yet to decide between Omorodion or Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran.

Omorodion transfer: A lot cause for Chelsea?

Since it seems like CFC have little hope of convincing Atletico to part ways with Omorodion, does it perhaps seem like switching their focus back to Duran now makes the most sense?

As noted by Romano in yesterday’s column, Duran also has the benefit of being proven in the Premier League, whereas Omorodion would be leaving Spain for the first time in his career.

“Chelsea have two different options – with Jhon Duran they already have the green light from the player; Duran wants to join Chelsea, and he’s said yes to Chelsea, though he also has other options,” Romano explained.

“With Omorodion, he’s still very happy in Madrid and not desperate to leave – he would like to wear the club’s shirt after they trusted him one year ago when he was not very well known. So that’s why Chelsea are trying to reach an agreement with the player before they try again with Atletico Madrid.”

He added: “My understanding is that there is no preference yet between these two strikers – they are working on both deals and waiting to make a decision; and it remains an open situation as of today, so no preference yet.

“Talks are taking place on both club and player side for both. Duran has the advantage of being more used to Premier League football, but Omorodion’s potential is also fantastic, so it’s not easy to decide, for sure Premier League experience is a factor in Duran’s favour, but let’s see what happens.”