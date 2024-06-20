Exclusive: Premier League clubs begin talks to sign 18-year-old wonderkid

Brighton are among several Premier League clubs who have started talks to sign IFK Goteborg’s 18-year-old wonderkid Malick Junior Yalcouye during this summer’s transfer window.

The youngster has been attracting interest from across Europe ever since moving to the Swedish club this year and many are prepared to make a move for the midfielder during the summer.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Southampton and Brighton have made a €6m offer to IFK Goteborg for Yalcouye, but the Swedish club are holding out for €7m for the Malian star.

Brentford, Gent, Ajax, Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven are also interested in the player with the Belgian club another to have made an opening offer.

That is believed to have been around €5m, which was also rejected by Goteborg.

The race for Yalcouye is still very much an open one and if the transfer fee is only €7m, then it is only a matter of time before an agreement is reached with one of the interested parties.

Who is IFK Goteborg’s 18-year-old wonderkid Malick Junior Yalcouye?

Malick Junior Yalcouye is an 18-year-old midfielder currently playing with Swedish club IFK Goteborg. The youngster only joined the Allsvenskan team from Ivory Coast outfit ASEC Mimosas this year and has already attracted interest due to his impressive performances.

The Goteborg star is a box-to-box midfielder, who is full of energy and a very prolific ball-winner. The youngster combines this with his dribbling and passing abilities, which makes him an attractive profile for English clubs.

Yalcouye has been compared to Chelsea star Moises Caicedo, a player Brighton know well, so it is not a surprise to see the Seagulls in the race for the 18-year-old.