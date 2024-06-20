Marcus Rashford’s brother and agent has spoken out after England’s draw against Denmark, saying it’s hard to watch when he knows his man could make a difference.

England laboured to a 1-1 draw against the Danes on Thursday evening with their performance rightfully coming in for strong criticism.

The Three Lions just weren’t at the races with the balance of the team looking off, and the midfield getting over run on numerous occasions.

Rashford’s agent speaks out

Gareth Southgate went with an unchanged line-up from the victory against Serbia, and England took the lead through Kane after good work by Kyle Walker down the right hand side.

However, as has been the norm under Southgate England sat back, dropped deeper and deeper and were punished when Morten Hjulmand fired a brilliant strike into the back of the net from outside the box.

The expected response from England wasn’t there, with Jude Bellingham anonymous and Declan Rice and Trent Alexander Arnold getting over run in midfield, whilst the attack wasn’t functioning at all.

England’s struggles were compounded when Southgate replaced Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka with 20 minutes left, but Ollie Watkins, Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze didn’t fare much better.

Many were left scratching their heads as to why Cole Palmer was overlooked again, and both he and Anthony Gordon are yet to feature despite having brilliant seasons.

After the game Rashford’s agent surprisingly spoke out, saying it was tough to watch knowing his client could have made a difference.

He posted the following message on his Instagram story:

“It’s hard to sit and watch when you honestly believe your man could make a difference.”

Marcus Rashford's brother and agent on Instagram after England drew to Denmark ? pic.twitter.com/w2jitxfjfm — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 20, 2024

Rashford was rightly left out of Southgate’s provisional 33 man training squad given his poor season for Manchester United which saw him score just eights goals in 43 appearances in all competitions.

The likes of Palmer, Gordon, Eze and Bowen all had comfortably better seasons than the 26-year-old and he really can’t have any complaints over being left out.

Rashford has been capped by England 60 times and has scored 17 goals for the Three Lions, but he will need to return to form next season if he’s to have chance of working his way back into the squad.