Tottenham star apologises for “very bad” racist joke about Spurs teammate

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has apologised to his Spurs teammate Son Heung-min for making a racist joke about his home country South Korea while speaking in an interview whilst away with Uruguay.
The 26-year-old has been with the North London club since 2022 and has known Son in all that time. The South Korean star is Tottenham’s captain and is one player who deserves a little more respect than the others in the Spurs dressing room.
Nevertheless, that did not stop Bentancur from making a racist comment about the forward’s home country of South Korea as the Uruguay star stated that people from the Asian nation “all look the same”.
Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out said on Wednesday it had received a “significant number” of complaints regarding the South American’s comments, while Tottenham also put out a statement to condemn Bentancur’s behaviour.
The Tottenham midfielder has since apologised for his comments posting a message to Son on social media, which read via The Guardian: “Sonny brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke.”
Son Heung-min responds to Tottenham teammate’s apology
Son has since responded to Bentancur’s apology and has admitted that he has already spoken to his Tottenham teammate about the incident. The South Korean star has stated that it is already behind them and that he is looking forward to seeing the Uruguay star in pre-season.
“I’ve spoken with Lolo [Bentancur]. He made a mistake, he knows this and has apologised,” the Tottenham captain has said via The Guardian.
“Lolo would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive. We are brothers and nothing has changed at all. We’re past this, we’re united, and we will be back together in pre-season to fight for our club as one.”