Tottenham star apologises for “very bad” racist joke about Spurs teammate

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has apologised to his Spurs teammate Son Heung-min for making a racist joke about his home country South Korea while speaking in an interview whilst away with Uruguay.

The 26-year-old has been with the North London club since 2022 and has known Son in all that time. The South Korean star is Tottenham’s captain and is one player who deserves a little more respect than the others in the Spurs dressing room.

Nevertheless, that did not stop Bentancur from making a racist comment about the forward’s home country of South Korea as the Uruguay star stated that people from the Asian nation “all look the same”.