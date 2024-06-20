Scotland boss Steve Clarke gives update on Kieran Tierney injury

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has ruled Kieran Tierney out of his side’s key clash with Hungary at Euro 2024.

The 27-year-old defender — who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad from Arsenal — is a vital player for his nation, picking up 46 caps to date and dovetailing on the left with Andy Robertson.

Tierney has started both of Scotland’s matches at Euro 2024 so far, with the Tartan Army suffering a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of hosts Germany in their opening match before recovering well to draw 1-1 with Switzerland.

However, Tierney was forced out of the latter in the 61st minute after landing heavily on his leg when challenging for the ball. Upon viewing, the defender may well have tweaked his hamstring.

Clarke provides worrying update on Tierney injury

After Wednesday’s match in Cologne, Clarke was asked to give an update on Tierney’s fitness, with the Scotland manager categorically ruling him out of their final group match against Hungary on Sunday.

“Definitely out,” Clarke said (via BBC Sport). “It looks pretty bad. We have to assess it but Kieran won’t make the next game.

“He’s a top player for us. Does ever so well. It’s a shame but someone else has got to step in and step up to the mark.”

Tierney will be a sore miss as Scotland go in search of a victory that would surely see them qualify for the round of 16 as one of the best third-place teams — failure to beat the Hungarians would most likely see them head home.

It remains unclear whether or not former Celtic defender Tierney would be able to return to action in time for the knockout rounds, should Scotland make it that far.