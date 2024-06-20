Alan Shearer believes Gareth Southgate will get serious questions following England’s lacklustre 1-1 draw against Denmark.

England headed into the game knowing a win would see them qualify for the knockout stages, but they turned in a poor display despite taking the lead through Harry Kane.

Southgate’s men sat back and allowed Denmark back into the game, and they equalised through a brilliant strike from Morten Hjulmand, but neither side were able to find a winner.

Shearer concerned for England

Following an indifferent display against Serbia in the opening game many people were expecting an improvement against Denmark, but that simply didn’t happen.

The Three Lions took the lead after good work from Kyle Walker down the right hand side, and his cut back deflected into Kane’s path and he duly applied the finish.

After taking the lead, England like they so often do under Southgate just sat off instead of going for the kill and were punished when no one closed down Hjulmand who fired a superb strike into the corner from outside the box.

England looked lethargic with the team lacking balance particularly in midfield, and Trent Alexander-Arnold was once again subbed off, whilst Kane was also ineffective.

The performance will no doubt lead to questions given the talent at Southgate’s disposal and Shearer feels serious questions will be coming his way.

“Gareth Southgate will get serious questions,” he told BBC Sport.

“You see the players out there, Phil Foden and what he has done all season for Manchester City, Jude Bellingham turning up in the first game and not so much tonight, John Stones and what we have seen him do at club level.

“There is far more to get out of those players than he is getting at the moment.

“Gareth at the minute is not getting the best out of England’s best players.”

The draw against Denmark means England have still never won their opening two games at a European Championships, and they will have to wait until the final group game against Slovenia on Tuesday to qualify for the knockout stages.