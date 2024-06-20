Xavi Simons will have a big decision to make soon on his future at Paris Saint-Germain amid interest from Arsenal in this summer’s transfer window.

Arsenal have asked about Simons, CaughtOffside understands, and the Netherlands international’s future has been discussed in further depth today by French football expert Jonathan Johnson as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

Johnson says Simons will not decide his future while he’s at Euro 2024 with the Dutch national team, but a decision could come soon, with plenty of interest in him this summer after his superb form on loan at RB Leipzig last season.

Simons could be an exciting addition to this Arsenal team, but Johnson has made it clear that PSG have no intention of giving up on the 21-year-old without a fight, while the journalist added that he could see Luis Enrique having an important role for him next season.

Kylian Mbappe has just left PSG and that could mean there’s more room for someone like Simons to come in and flourish, though Johnson admits he can also understand if the player is hesitant to go back to the Ligue 1 giants after his previous difficult experiences with the club.

Simons transfer: Will he leave PSG?

“We’re hearing a lot of reports at the moment as it looks like there is going to be a bit of a fight over where Xavi Simons’ future lies. PSG certainly have no intention of throwing in the towel, and Luis Enrique certainly sees a place for the Dutch midfielder in his side in the future,” Johnson said.

“At the same time, though, it is true that there are a few big European names keeping an eye on Simons’ situation to know more about what his future holds. Obviously nothing will get done while the Netherlands are still playing at the Euros, but it is a big decision coming up on the horizon for him.

“From Simons’ point of view, there are arguments for and against him staying at PSG. In terms of arguments for staying, there is now a clearer place for him at PSG than there was before, as I think post-Kylian Mbappe, Simons has the kind of star power to really develop into an interesting profile for PSG to build their image around, alongside the likes of Warren Zaire-Emery.

“It could also be a fresh start for him at PSG because it’s quite a different club to the one he left. In the past it didn’t go too well for him and there were justifiable reasons for him to feel quite distrustful towards PSG in terms of their intentions for him and his ability to earn the maximum amount of minutes.

“A lot of this will now depend on Simons and Enrique, and how the manager sees his role for the future, and what kind of status he would enjoy upon his arrival back at the club. I don’t see him not being a key player straight away for PSG, considering his form at RB Leipzig but also at PSV Eindhoven the year before that. He’s shown he’s the kind of player who can shine in the Champions League.”

He added: “You look now at names like Zaire-Emery and also Bradley Barcola, it’s hard not to agree that PSG are proving true to their word. So while it’s understandable that Simons might be a little hesitant given his experience of PSG in the past, I think also there is a bright new future for PSG arriving, and not having Mbappe as this quite overbearing presence over the team, I think Simons will find it easier to come in and have a piece of the star power.”

