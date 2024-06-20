Man United transfer target was keen to join, could now move to another PL club instead

Manchester United will not be allowed to sign defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer due to rules about clubs with the same owners competing in the same competitions, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that it now looked impossible for Man Utd to sign Todibo as both the Red Devils and Nice will be playing in the Europa League next season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS own both clubs, so it seems this deal would not be allowed to go ahead, and it now seems Todibo has other suitors he could join instead.

According to Romano, we could still see the Frenchman in the Premier League as Aston Villa have been among his admirers, while he’s also said to have interest from Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid.

Todibo transfer to Manchester United is off, according to Romano

Todibo had apparently been keen to join United, but he’ll have to look for another club now, while MUFC will also have to switch to alternative targets in defence.

Discussing the saga, Romano said: “In terms of centre-backs, an update I can give you on United’s plans in that position is that Jean-Clair Todibo, who has been on their list since one year ago, cannot join United because of rules regarding two clubs with the same owners playing in the same European competition.

“There was optimism around this deal, with Todibo keen to join United, but it can’t happen. Nice and United will both be in the Europa League next season and so they can’t proceed on this one. Let’s see if they can find a solution with Fifa, but at the moment the rules are very clear and strict.

“So, at the moment the deal for Todibo to join Man United is off, but it was a really concrete possibility. Todibo also has interest from other clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, while Aston Villa, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have scouted the player several times. Todibo has multiple options for his future, but United can’t happen because of Fifa rules.”