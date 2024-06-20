Transfer news: Chelsea exit close, Man United star’s new deal, major swap still on & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Why Ian Maatsen is close to leaving Chelsea for higher than his £35m release clause

Ian Maatsen to Aston Villa is almost a ‘here we go’ – I say almost because Villa and Maatsen are in a direct discussion, there is a negotiation ongoing between the club and the player on personal terms. Villa have offered a six-year contract to Maatsen and are working to reach an agreement and to convince the player on financial terms, on the project, and on Unai Emery’s ideas for him.

An agreement between Villa and Chelsea, meanwhile, is already done. The fee is going to be £37.5m, and some of you have been asking me why it’s more than Maatsen’s £35m release clause. First of all, that clause has now expired, so it’s no longer valid. Paying slightly more also means Villa can pay it over several years, so the terms are better for them. It’s also important to say that Borussia Dortmund really tried to advance on signing Maatsen permanently, but they never offered £35m.

So, the deal is agreed between Chelsea Villa for £37.5m, Maatsen is now negotiating personal terms with Villa, and the hope for all parties is to get a deal done this week. A ‘here we go’ could come soon.

The expectation is also for a player to leave Villa and join Chelsea. My understanding is that it could be an academy player, so don’t expect big names. The original idea was for Jhon Duran to be part of the negotiations, but Chelsea have still not decided what they want to do with the striker position as they also consider Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid.

So, talks are ongoing between Villa and Chelsea over including an academy player in this deal, and this is expected to happen in a separate deal, while Maatsen will make the move to Villa Park.

Villa are also advancing in their swap deal for Douglas Luiz to join Juventus. Thiago Motta wants Luiz at Juve, while the player himself has also been very clear that he wants to join. This deal is still on, it never collapsed even if there were some tense moments because Weston McKennie is no longer part of the deal as of now. There has been no agreement between McKennie and Juventus on the exit conditions, and so Villa are tired of waiting for an ending to this story. Samuel Iling-Junior is still involved, and also now young Argentine midfielder Enzo Barrenechea.

Matias Soule was linked at one point, but he will not be part of the negotiations because Juventus value him at around €40m, so this would completely change the structure of the deal. So the negotiation remains for Luiz to Juventus, and for Iling-Junior and Barrenechea to Villa.

Michael Olise to Chelsea latest, plus rumoured Conor Gallagher bid

The Michael Olise transfer story is undoubtedly one of the biggest of the summer and I’ve again had some of you asking me for updates. What I can reveal is that, in the last two days, Crystal Palace have offered Olise a new contract. Olise was also close to joining Chelsea last summer before Palace offered him a new deal, and now this summer they are trying exactly the same strategy.

Now it’s up to the player, and Palace have given permission to Chelsea, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich to talk to the player. At the moment, Chelsea are really pushing and are prepared to pay what Palace want for Olise, and they are also pushing on the player side. Chelsea believe that to agree personal terms with the player will mean getting the deal done.

Despite Palace offering Olise a new deal, Chelsea are really pushing and insisting and doing their best to land the French winger. Bayern and Newcastle are also there, while Palace manager Oliver Glasner would love to keep him at the club, who have offered a new contract with an improved salary. Let’s see what the player will decide now, but it’s an intriguing story and one of the big sagas of the beginning of the summer.

One final point on Chelsea – despite reports of a bid from Atletico Madrid for Conor Gallagher, I’m not aware of any offer being made. Nothing concrete is happening now, firstly because Gallagher won’t entertain any negotiation during the Euros and also because Chelsea want a £50m fee for the player, something almost impossible for Atletico Madrid now. So at this point, there’s nothing concrete apart from appreciation for the player.

Edson Alvarez to Man United? Plus latest on the future of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood

As I’ve reported in recent days, Manchester United are looking at several positions, including a striker, with Joshua Zirkzee one of the names they’re considering, and they’ve asked for information about him. But they’re also looking at midfielders – it’s not something imminent, it’s not happening now, but they’re considering opportunities and internally they are discussing several options.

In case Casemiro leaves the club, and if Financial Fair Play allows it, they are assessing options in midfield, and one of the names being mentioned is Edson Alvarez of West Ham. It would be a difficult deal, and very expensive, because West Ham consider him a crucial player, but of course Alvarez is a player that Erik ten Hag knows very well from their time together at Ajax.

Alvarez was a key player at Ajax and he did well at West Ham last season, and he’s considered a really, really good player by all people at Manchester United. It’s not easy, it will take time, but Alvarez is one of the options being discussed internally at Man United in case they decide to make a move for a new midfielder.

In terms of centre-backs, an update I can give you on United’s plans in that position is that Jean-Clair Todibo, who has been on their list since one year ago, cannot join United because of rules regarding two clubs with the same owners playing in the same European competition. There was optimism around this deal, with Todibo keen to join United, but it can’t happen. Nice and United will both be in the Europa League next season and so they can’t proceed on this one. Let’s see if they can find a solution with Fifa, but at the moment the rules are very clear and strict.

So, at the moment the deal for Todibo to join Man United is off, but it was a really concrete possibility. Todibo also has interest from other clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, while Aston Villa, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have scouted the player several times. Todibo has multiple options for his future, but United can’t happen because of Fifa rules.

Staying with Manchester United, as I reported yesterday there remains the possibility of Bruno Fernandes signing a new contract if he decides to stay at the club. The situation remains absolutely open in terms of contract talks. Man United are very happy with Fernandes as they told his agent a few weeks ago in an initial meeting to discuss the situation.

Fernandes remains focused and committed to Manchester United – it’s true that his agent had some meetings with top clubs around Europe a few weeks ago to look at potential opportunities, but at the same time, Fernandes remains absolutely committed to United and a new deal could be an option in the next months, but it’s not something guaranteed, or already being completed now. It’s still on stand-by.

Still, this will be one to watch in the next weeks to understand the future of Fernandes at Manchester United, either with contract talks, or if a club will arrive with a proposal.

There are many links every day for Mason Greenwood, the latest being with Lazio, but what I’m hearing is that no club has agreed on a fee with Man United. It’s still a difficult negotiation, with Man United asking for big money and there are many clubs involved trying to agree on a deal, so it’s an open situation so far.

Liverpool linked with Waldemar Anton but Bundesliga move could be more likely

Arne Slot had his first official day at Liverpool yesterday as he spoke to club media at the training ground, but what’s going on with the Reds’ plans for the transfer market this summer?

So far it’s quiet, but there are always stories in the media and one name linked is Stuttgart captain Waldemar Anton. Still, my understanding is more that Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund both like him, and so German clubs are pushing for Anton. Xabi Alonso is a big fan and would really like to bring him in as a new signing for Leverkusen this summer.