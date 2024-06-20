Turkey and Portugal continue their Euro 2024 campaigns with a clash at BVB Stadion Dortmund on Saturday afternoon.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS for TURKEY vs PORTUGAL!

This will be the ninth meeting between these two nations, with Portugal holding a 7-2 advantage to date. That includes a 3-1 win in their most recent meeting during qualifying playoffs for the 2022 World Cup, with Portugal going on to make the tournament in Qatar. That’s the first meeting since a 2012 friendly, which Turkey won 3-1 in Lisbon. Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe still survive in the Portgual squad from that day, with the latter scoring an own goal in Turkey’s win.

Both sides made winning starts to their Euro 2024 campaigns, with Portugal coming from behind to beat Czech Republic 2-1, while Turkey overcame Georgia 3-1 in one of the games of the tournament so far.

Turkey vs Portugal team news

Vincenzo Montella is unlikely to change too much following his side’s 3-1 win over Georgia on matchday one.

Roberto Martinez, on the other hand, will surely be considering a change in approach after his three-at-the-back system left Portugal disjointed. At the very least, Goncalo Inacio feels like a more natural fit at left-centre-back than Nuno Mendes.

Neither side picked up any injuries or suspensions in their opening matches.

Turkey squad: Goalkeepers: Mert Gunok (Besiktas), Ugurcan Cakir (Trabzonspor), Altay Bayindir (Manchester United) Defenders: Zeki Celik (Roma), Merih Demiral (Al Ahli), Mert Muldur (Fenerbahce), Ferdi Kadioglu (Fenerbahce), Abdulkerim Bardakci (Galatasaray), Samet Akaydin (Panathinaikos), Ahmetcan Kaplan (Ajax). Midfielders: Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan), Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray), Okay Yokuslu (West Brom), Orkun Kokcu (Benfica), Salih Ozcan (Borussia Dortmund), Ismail Yuksek (Fenerbahce), Arda Guler (Real Madrid) Forwards: Cenk Tosun (Besiktas), Irfan Kahveci (Fenerbahce), Kerem Akturkoglu (Galatasaray), Baris Alper Yilmaz (Galatasaray), Yunus Akgun (Leicester), Kenan Yildiz (Juventus), Bertug Yildirim (Rennes), Semih Kilicsoy (Besiktas), Yusuf Yazıcı (Lille)

Portugal squad Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves), Rui Patricio (AS Roma) Defenders: Antonio Silva (Benfica), Danilo Pereira (Paris St Germain), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City) Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Neves (Benfica), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Otavio Monteiro (Al Nassr), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (PSG) Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Francisco Conceicao (Porto), Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Joao Felix (Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolves), Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Predicted starting XIs

Turkey XI: Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Ayhan; Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz; Yilmaz

Portugal XI: Costa; Dias, Pepe, Inacio; Dalot, Vitinha, Fernandes, Cancelo; Silva, Ronaldo, Leao

Are tickets still available for Turkey vs Portugal?

Tickets for Turkey vs Portugal sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

However, livefootballtickets.com currently has tickets available for every game of Euro 2024 – including Turkey vs Portugal, as well as the final on July 14.

Fans buying from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases. The site also has a five-star rating on Trustpilot.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS for TURKEY vs PORTUGAL!

Where can I watch Turkey vs Portugal on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of Turkey vs Portugal on ITV1 and ITVX.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.