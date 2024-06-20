UEFA blocks Manchester United from signing highly-rated defender

Manchester United’s pursuit of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has hit a regulatory snag due to UEFA’s stringent rules, prompting Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the club’s new minority owner through INEOS, to criticise UEFA’s regulations.

UEFA regulations prohibit transfers involving related parties between clubs competing in the same European competition. With INEOS owning both Nice, set to participate in the Europa League, and holding a stake in Manchester United, any potential transfer of Todibo to Old Trafford is currently barred.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe voiced his discontent in a recent interview, labelling UEFA’s rule as unfair and detrimental to players’ opportunities.

Ratcliffe highlighted the frustration faced by Todibo, who is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League but is now caught in the regulatory crossfire.

He said (quotes via ESPN):

“They’ve said we can sell him to another Premiership club, but we can’t sell to Manchester United.”

“But that’s not fair on the player and I don’t see what that achieves.”

Todibo could still move to the Premier League

While United may not be able to sign Todibo, we may still be seeing him in the Premier League next season, with several other clubs interested in signing him, including Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Romano recently revealed that Aston Villa have scouted the player several times. Newcastle have also been strongly linked as they hope to bolster their squad ahead of the next season.

The player has already admitted his desire to leave the French club in a recent interview with GFFN, and hinted towards his desire to play in the Premier League.

He said:

“Could I flourish in the Premier League? Yeah, I think so and I think I could flourish in any league. Is there a possibility that my chances correspond best with the Premier League? There is a chance, yes.”