Manchester United could walk away from a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite if Everton aren’t prepared to compromise on their reported £70m valuation according to reports.

United announced earlier this month that Erik ten Hag would be continuing as manager and they can now push on with their plans for the summer window.

The Red Devils will be looking to strengthen a squad which finished a lowly eighth last season, with reinforcements needed in several areas of the pitch, particularly defensively.

United prepared to walk away from Branthwaite deal

United are in the market for defensive reinforcements following the departure of Raphael Varane and continued doubts over the future of Harry Maguire, and have identified Branthwaite as their primary target.

A first bid of £35m plus £8m in add ons was rejected by Everton, with it falling way short of their £70m valuation.

It remains to be seen what United’s next bid will be for the 21-year-old but ESPN are reporting they would be prepared to walk away if there’s no sign of Everton being willing to compromise over a fee.

ESPN add that United don’t have the funds this summer to spend £70m or more on one player, which means they may have to look else where if Everton aren’t prepared to budge.

Lille’s Leny Yoro and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt have been touted as possible alternatives, but Yoro is thought to prefer a move to Real Madrid, whilst De Ligt won’t take a decision on his future until after the Euros.

This summer represents the first window since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos took control of footballing operations at Old Trafford, and it’s believed United’s starting budget could be as low as £50m.

United will look to increase that through selling the likes of Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, which could be used to help fund a move for Branthwaite.