West Ham United appointed manager Julen Lopetegui after parting ways with David Moyes.

They are now expected to back the new manager in the transfer market with a number of positions being looked at by the Hammers’ recruitment staff.

They have already completed one signing, Luis Guilherme from Brazilian club Palmeiras.

As of right now, one of the Hammers’ present goalkeepers is expected to leave, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

In order to replace him, they are getting ready for yet another signing.

Wes Foderingham’s contract at Sheffield United is about to expire, and Sheth wrote on X about the Hammers’ agreement with the player.

Sheth wrote:

West Ham United have agreed terms with keeper Wes Foderingham. He will join on a free transfer on a 2 year-deal. West Ham keeper Nathan Trott close to finalising £1.5m move to Copenhagen. #WHUFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) June 19, 2024

Before going on loan to Bromley, the 33-year-old Foderingham started his career in Fulham’s development program.

Following his release by Fulham, Foderingham joined Crystal Palace on a professional contract, and he then moved on loan to Swindon Town, Bromley, and Histon.

Chris Wilder signed Foderingham as a backup at United in the summer of 2020. He helped United in returning to the top flight the following year.