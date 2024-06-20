West Ham player nearing exit with medical scheduled

West Ham United’s Nathan Trott is on the verge of leaving the club.

The goalkeeper is linked with a move to FC Copenhagen this summer and as per the latest from Tipsbladet, the player is edging closer to a move with a medical already scheduled. The report claims that a fee close to £1.2million plus add ons has been agreed upon between the two clubs.

He joined the West Ham in 2016 and was part of their academy for a few years before being sent out on a series on loan spells each season.

His final loan spell last season was at Danish club Vejle BK, where he hugely impressed, starting 100% of the games in the Superliga.

Meanwhile, West Ham have agreed terms with keeper Wes Foderingham to replace him, as reported by Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

“West Ham United have agreed terms with keeper Wes Foderingham. He will join on a free transfer on a 2 year-deal. West Ham keeper Nathan Trott close to finalising £1.5m move to Copenhagen.”

Wes Foderingham is set to be released by Sheffield United at end of June will join the club on a free transfer.