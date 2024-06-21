Inter Milan’s Prolific Striker Converts Brilliant Messi Assist for Argentina Goal Against Canada (Video)

Copa America
Lionel Messi hadn’t featured in the score sheet during the tightly contested matchup between Argentina and Canada. However, late in the second half, the 36-year-old made his presence known, providing the assist on the goal by Lautaro Martínez.

In the game in which Messi played his 35th match in the Copa América, the most by a player in the history of the tournament, surpassing Sergio Livingstone, it’s only fitting that the veteran helped the reigning FIFA World Cup champions score.

 

