Arsenal plot move for Chelsea star after Havertz and Jorginho success

Arsenal are thinking about signing another Chelsea star after completing the signing of Kai Havertz last summer.

The Gunners have also managed to sign Italian midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea and they could now target a move for another Chelsea midfielder.

According to AS, the Gunners have made an enquiry about signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The England international is widely expected to leave the club this summer as the Blues aim to solve their financial issues.

In order to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, Chelsea are expected to sell Gallagher as his sale would be counted as pure profit due to him being a homegrown player.

Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been linked with the central midfielder and now the latest report from AS has suggested that the Gunners have joined the race to sign the hardworking midfielder.

Gallagher is currently away on international duty and he has made appearances for the Three Lions in both their matches at Euro 2024, coming on as a substitute in the second half.

He was one of Chelsea’s best players last season under Mauricio Pochettino and helped the Blues secure European qualification after a poor start to the season.

Both Havertz and Jorginho have performed exceptionally well for Arsenal and this has encouraged the Gunners to target a player from their London rivals once again.

Arsenal fans have not always had the best experience of signing a player from Chelsea as both Willian and David Luiz endured a difficult time at the Emirates Stadium.

Gallagher can be a smart signing for Arsenal

However, with Arteta in charge of the club and the Spaniard improving the level of most of his players, the Gunners faithful are confident that signing someone like Gallagher from their rivals can work in their favour.

Gallagher can be a valuable addition to the Arsenal midfield as he can offer them work rate and provide them steel in the midfield, something they have often missed.

It remains to be seen what Gallagher wants and whether the Blues would let him join their rivals but along with Declan Rice, Gallagher can become a crucial member of the Arsenal midfield.