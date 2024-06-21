Arsenal submit €20 million offer for versatile defender

Arsenal are keen on signing the Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Ajansspor, Arsenal have submitted a serious offer to sign the 24-year-old and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Arsenal will face competition from German outfit Borussia Dortmund, who are keen on signing the player as well.

Kadioglu has been a key player for Fenerbahce and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for the north London club. Arsenal need more quality and depth in the full-back department and the 24-year-old seems like the ideal acquisition for them.

Ferdi Kadioglu would be a useful addition

He is capable of operating as the left-back as well as a wing back. The 24-year-old will certainly fancy his chances of doing well in the Premier League, and he could add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack. He scored three goals and picked up five assists last season.

Players like Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares are expected to leave the club permanently this summer and Arsenal will need to bring in quality alternatives. They will need to add more depth and quality to the squad if they want to push Manchester City for the league title once again.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Turkish international will hope to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them could be quite attractive.

Arsenal have submitted an offer of around €20 million for the defender, but the Turkish outfit are holding out for €35-40 million. It will be interesting to see if the Gunners are willing to come back with an improved offer in the coming weeks.