Aston Villa and Inter Milan could be involved in a swap deal involving their full-backs this summer.

The Premier League club are eyeing a move for Inter Milan player Denzel Dumfries but in a move to bring him to Villa Park, they could have to let Matty Cash join the Serie A giants.

After three seasons in Inter Milan and enjoying success with the Italian club, Dumfries is currently considering his future.

He has still not decided whether to stay with the Serie A champions or join another club.

His contract is expiring at the end of next season and in order to avoid losing him for free, Inter Milan are expected to part ways with the player this summer and recoup as much money they can from his transfer.

Premier League club Aston Villa have emerged as his biggest admirer in the transfer window.

Tuttosport via FcInterNews report that this may result in a swap deal between the two teams.

Matty Cash would be made available by the Villains to take Dumfries’ position.

The 26-year-old right-back is also capable of playing as a centre midfielder or as a wingback.

His deal with the Premier League team runs through June 2027.