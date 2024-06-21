Aston Villa looking to sell their £18m player for whopping £42m

Aston Villa could make a huge profit on one of their players in the summer transfer window.

The club is doing well on and off the pitch under manager Unai Emery. They have qualified for the Champions League next season after finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

Now, the Midlands club and their management are thinking about their transfer business and how they can generate funds in order to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

One of their players who is attracting interest is striker Jhon Duran, who is a transfer target of Chelsea this summer.

According to a report from The Sun, the Blues could pay up to £42m to sign the Colombian striker from Aston Villa.

But as per the most recent analysis by the experts at Football Benchmark, the 20-year-old is only worth £18 million, or less than half of that amount.

This would be clever business from Villa to get that amount for their young striker.

Unai Emery’s side need to sell some of their players in order to get control of their finances and the potential signing of Duran from Chelsea could help them a lot.

The Midlands club are also looking to part ways with midfielder Douglas Luiz, who could be involved in a cash plus player swap deal involving Juventus.