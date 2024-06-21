Exclusive: Discussions ongoing as Chelsea pursue $25m South American sensation

Chelsea are looking to bring Boca Juniors’ talent Aaron Anselmino to Stamford Bridge this summer as discussions continue over a deal for the 19-year-old sensation.

The Argentine has been a hot prospect in South America since making his debut for the Argentina giants in 2023. The youngster is yet to break into Boca’s starting 11 regularly as Chelsea look to get a deal done before that happens and the player’s price rises.

The Blues’ interest in Anselmino is genuine reports Fabrizio Romano, with the transfer journalist stating that the West London club are looking into how to complete a deal for the centre-back.

The 19-year-old has been with Boca Juniors since he was 12 years old, so a move to Europe would be a huge step in his career. The youngster will cost Chelsea $25m as that is the release clause in Anselmino’s current contract, which expires in 2028.

Anselmino fits into the transfer policy of Chelsea perfectly as he is a very young star that has plenty of room for development.

Chelsea in ongoing discussions over Boca Juniors’ Aaron Anselmino

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Romano has stated that there has been no formal bid from Chelsea for Anselmino but the Blues are in discussions over a deal and continue to monitor the situation.

“Chelsea’s interest in Boca Juniors’ talent Aaron Anselmino is genuine and the Premier League club are looking into how to complete a deal for the 19-year-old talent,” the transfer expert said.

“Discussions are ongoing with all parties involved to understand the details of the release clause in the Argentine’s contract, which is set at $25m. There has been no formal proposal yet, but for sure Chelsea are monitoring him among many talents for the future.

“It remains to be seen how strong Chelsea will push for Anselmino as he is a very talented centre-back. Many clubs in Europe have been monitoring him from Spain and Italy, but I can say that Chelsea are now the frontrunners for the player.”