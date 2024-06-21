Transfer news: Chelsea in talks over 19-year-old, Man United star attracting interest from Turkey, Leny Yoro latest & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Discussions ongoing as Chelsea look to bring 19-year-old talent to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea’s interest in Boca Juniors’ talent Aaron Anselmino is genuine and the Premier League club are looking into how to complete a deal for the 19-year-old talent. Discussions are ongoing with all parties involved to understand the details of the release clause in the Argentine’s contract, which is set at $25m. There has been no formal proposal yet, but for sure Chelsea are monitoring him among many talents for the future.

It remains to be seen how strong Chelsea will push for Anselmino as he is a very talented centre-back. Many clubs in Europe have been monitoring him from Spain and Italy, but I can say that Chelsea are now the frontrunners for the player.

Liverpool positioning to pounce on Real Madrid target should transfer collapse

The transfer story of Lille’s Leny Yoro is one of the most particular of this summer’s window so here is a quick update.

Real Madrid have been monitoring his situation for a long time and the La Liga champions consider him a generational talent. Madrid is the preferred destination of Yoro and personal terms will not be a problem for this deal. If Real Madrid make a move for the Lille star, he will be their player next season.

The player is waiting for the Spanish giants to make a decision and while that is happening, other top European clubs have been monitoring the situation.

Man United appreciate Yoro but there is nothing advanced on the player’s side. Liverpool have already confirmed their interest and have made some steps towards signing the centre-back, but the Premier League club have the feeling that Real Madrid will win the race for the player. I can confirm that Liverpool will be there if the player fails to make a move to the La Liga champions.

Finally, Paris Saint-Germain have a very good relationship with people close to Yoro so the French giants are also in a good position should the deal to Real Madrid not materialise.

Man United’s Victor Lindelof attracting interest from Turkey

Victor Lindelof’s future at Man United is uncertain ahead of the new season as the centre-back has a contract at Old Trafford which expires in the summer of 2025. There is interest from Turkey in the form of Fenerbahce, who like Lindelof. Their new coach Jose Mourinho brought the player to United back in 2017 and the pair could work together again.

However, I’m not aware of advanced negotiations with the club or player yet. I’m told it’s not a deal close to being completed as Fenerbahce only have an interest for now, so it’s not something advanced. There are also other options being considered by the player regarding his future.

Chelsea not giving up on 20-year-old La Liga star

Chelsea continue to discuss internally a potential move for Atletico Madrid’s Samuel Omorodion having seen a bid worth €40m rejected by the La Liga club. Atletico remain hopeful of keeping the player at the club this summer as they see the 20-year-old as a big talent for the future, with his value potentially rising to around €90m down the line.

However, Chelsea are not giving up on the player and are waiting to see what happens with Omorodion on the club side. Meanwhile, the Premier League team have made contact on the player’s side and are trying to find out if the forward is open to a move to Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Let’s see if they attack this transfer strongly or if they go down the route of Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran as the Blues continue to assess their striker targets internally.

Jeremie Frimpong is being linked to Barcelona because of key man’s admiration

Jeremie Frimpong has a release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract and that is attracting attention from top clubs around Europe after his great season in Germany. English clubs are there, but we are starting to hear rumours of Barcelona being interested in the Netherlands international.

What I can tell you about this is two things: the first one is that Frimpong is appreciated by the new Barca coach Hansi Flick having been watched by the German coach throughout his free time in his home country while he waited for a new job and the second, Flick is open to keeping Joao Cancelo at the club and this deal is more likely as it is more affordable on loan, which would then make a deal for Frimpong difficult for the La Liga team.

Nothing is advanced at the moment, so let us see what Barcelona do with their full-backs.

Chelsea player’s transfer to get “Here We Go!” soon

Chelsea and Aston Villa reached an agreement for the £37.5m sale of Ian Maatsen on Wednesday and I can say that the “Here We Go!” is expected soon.

What is missing is the full agreement between Maatsen and Aston Villa on personal terms. There are still some details to clarify but I believe conversations are going very well. The full-back is keen on the move to Villa Park so now we wait for the player’s contract to get finalised. The agents are working on it and then we should get the final green light on this transfer story.

What is going on at Arsenal?

I have no concrete updates yet on Arsenal regarding their search for a new striker and midfielder. The priority right now at the Emirates is to complete some outgoings with Reiss Nelson one player expected to leave the club this summer. He will not be the only one and while Arsenal look to sell some of their stars, they are keeping their options open for incomings but nothing is imminent yet. Patience is needed but I can guarantee that Arsenal internally have clear ideas of what they want to do ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.