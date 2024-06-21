Chelsea eyeing 26-year-old Serie A winner they have been tracking for two years

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco.

The 26-year-old left-back has impressed in the Italian league with Inter Milan and he could prove to be a quality opposition for the Blues.

Chelsea need to bring an upgrade on players like Marc Cucurella this summer and Dimarco would certainly be an interesting acquisition for them. According to a report from HITC, Chelsea have been tracking the defender for two years and it will be interesting to see if they can convince Inter Milan to sell the player this summer.

The defender signed a new contract with the Serie A champions back in December and he’s probably focused on continuing with the Italian outfit. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince him to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Signing a quality left-back should be one of their priorities this summer. Chelsea will be hoping to get back into the UEFA Champions League and push for trophies next season. Signing the right players will be crucial as they look to bounce back strongly after a couple of disappointing seasons.

Federico Dimarco would improve Chelsea

Dimarco is certainly good enough for the Premier League and he has shown his quality with Inter Milan in Serie A. The opportunity to play in England could be an attractive one and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Given the fact that he has signed a new deal with the Italian champions in December, Inter Milan are under no pressure to cash on him just yet. Chelsea will probably have to come forward with a lucrative proposal in order to sign the player this summer. It will be interesting to see if they are ready to break the bank for him.