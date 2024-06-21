Chelsea have enquired about 18-year-old Barcelona striker Marc Guiu according to journalist Guillem Balague.

The Blues are looking to add a striker to their ranks ahead of the new season as they aim to strengthen Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Chelsea haven’t had much success with strikers over the years, and it’s arguable the only successful ones over the last 20 years have been Didier Drogba and Diego Costa.

Chelsea enquire about Barcelona striker

The Stamford Bridge outfit were strongly linked with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko before he decided to remain with the Bundesliga club, whilst they opted against pursuing a deal for Victor Osimhen due to cost and concerns over the Nigerian’s style of play.

Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion have emerged as the main targets, with the Blues reportedly having three bids rejected by the Spanish club for Omorodion.

However, Spanish journalist Balague has reported Chelsea could turn to Barcelona in their hunt for a new striker with teenage star Guiu of interest.

Balague took to X.com and said:

“Chelsea have asked about 18 year old Marc Guiu, the young FCB striker who had such an impressive start of his career with the first team.

“He only cost €6m and are considering signing him! Great investment, cannot go wrong as his value will increase either at Chelsea or by selling him eventually.”

Fabrizio Romano has added that German giants Bayern Munich are the other side interested in the teenager’s services this summer.

Guiu came through Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy and has featured seven times for the first team.

The striker had a debut to remember as he came off the bench against Athletic Bilbao and scored the winner just 23 seconds after coming on.

Guiu has also scored in the Champions League as he found the back of the net in Barcelona’s 3-2 win over Royal Antwerp in the group stage last season.

It’s hard to imagine Guiu would be the back-up to Jackson given his lack of experience, and it’s more likely that Chelsea view this as an opportunity in the market, and he would be moved on for a profit down the line.