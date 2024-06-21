Chelsea open talks to sign defender amid rumours of a £17.2m offer

Chelsea are hoping to sign the Boca juniors defender Aaron Anselmino.

The 19-year-old central defender is highly rated at the Argentine club and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to sanction his departure this summer.

According to a report from the Athletic, there are rumours that Chelsea have already offered £17.2 million for the defender including bonuses. It will be interesting to see if the Blues can finalise the transfer before the window closes.

Anselmino has the potential to develop into a key player for them and he will help them tighten up defensively. Chelsea will have to improve their defensive unit this summer, especially after the departure of Thiago Silva. Anselmino would be a long-term investment for them and he could justify the investment in the coming seasons.

The 19-year-old could be tempted to move to the Premier League this summer and the opportunity to play for Chelsea will be quite attractive. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with the platform to compete at the highest level and push for trophies.

Aaron Anselmino would be a long-term asset

The 19-year-old defender is versatile enough to operate as a defensive midfielder as well and he could be a long-term asset for the club. Chelsea have done well to bring in a number of talented young players in recent seasons and it seems that they are looking to expand the pool of young talent within the club.

Chelsea have had two mediocre campaigns and they will look to bounce back strongly next year. They need to bring in the right reinforcements in order to do well and Anselmino would certainly be a quality addition. It will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running and make an instant impact in the Premier League if the transfer goes through.