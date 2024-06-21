Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise continues to be linked with a move away from the club and Chelsea are keen on securing his signature.

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace are hoping to tie him down to a new contract and they have offered him a new deal. The 22-year-old French winger will receive a pay rise and the new deal will include a release clause for 2025.

It remains to be seen whether the player decides to put to paper on the new contract. Romano claims that Chelsea are optimistic about getting the deal done and they are hoping to agree on personal terms with the player now.

Meanwhile, the Blues are not the only Premier League club keen on signing Olise and they will face competition from Newcastle United. The Magpies are allowed to talk to the player regarding a potential move and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Michael Olise could improve Chelsea

The 22-year-old has been a key player for Crystal Palace and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for Chelsea as well. The Blues need more quality and depth in the wide areas, and the French winger will add goals and creativity to the side. He managed to score 10 goals and pick up six assist in all competitions, despite struggling with injury for most of the season.

The opportunity to move to a club like Chelsea will be quite attractive for him. Despite their struggles in recent seasons, they are one of the biggest clubs in the country. They could provide him with the platform to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons.

Crystal Palace will probably hope to hold onto him for as long as possible, but they could be powerless to stop him from leaving if the Blues can convince the winger to join them.