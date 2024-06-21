Chelsea plotting summer move for 26-year-old French international defender

Chelsea are looking to bring in a quality left-back this summer and they have identified Theo Hernandez as a potential target.

According to a report from HITC, Chelsea are monitoring his situation and they believe that he could be the ideal acquisition for them. The 26-year-old has established himself as a key player for AC Milan over the years and there is no doubt that he has the quality to improve Chelsea.

The Blues spent a substantial amount of money on Marc Cucurella, but the Spaniard has failed to live up to the expectations. Chelsea need to bring in an upgrade and Hernandez would be a solid acquisition. He has been a key player for club and country and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Theo Hernandez could fancy Chelsea move

The opportunity to join Chelsea could be an exciting one for the player and it remains to be seen whether the Blues come forward with an official proposal to sign him. AC Milan will not want to sell a key player like him and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The defender has a contract with AC Milan until 2026 and the Italian giants are under no pressure to sell him this summer. Chelsea will have to come forward with a lucrative proposal in order to tempt them.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be hoping to push for major trophies next season. They missed out on Champions League qualification and they will be desperate to finish in the top four in the upcoming season.

Signing the right players will certainly help them improve and Hernandez would help them tighten up defensively. The French international will add a new dimension to their attack going forward as well.