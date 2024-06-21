Steve Cooper’s first Leicester City signing revealed

Steve Cooper is said to have already started looking for a summer addition as his first move as Leicester City manager.

After fending off interest from Brentford, Cooper is likely to add highly regarded set-piece coach Andrew Hughes to his new-look Leicester team, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Cooper, who had been unemployed since being fired by Nottingham Forest in December 2023, signed a contract with the Foxes this week. He takes over for Enzo Maresca, who left to join Chelsea.

After parting ways with East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest six months ago, Cooper is making his Premier League comeback.

He has a significant challenge ahead of him to ensure that City’s inaugural season back in the top division is a success.

Hughes has contributed to Norwich City’s rise as one of the most successful teams in recent history from set-piece situations since joining David Wagner’s backroom staff.

The former player of Reading and Leeds United is well-liked in the game. He is expected to quit his position at Norwich City.

The Canaries were the third-best offensive team in the second division last season, scoring 18 goals and giving up 12 in defensive dead-ball situations.