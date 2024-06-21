Dutch club Vitesse set to be stripped of professional license after 18-point deduction

Vitesse face losing their professional license after being hit with an 18-point deduction.

They were relegated last season following the heavy punishment and it could get worse for them now.

According to Dutch outlet VI, the licensing committee is scheduled to reject a plan for restructuring on Monday.

It was alleged that Mason Mount’s former club gave false information needed by authorities looking into potential violations of sanctions.

The club currently have no bank account or accountant and the latest punishment could see them getting shut down.

According to the report, the executives believed they had everything needed for a takeover, but they were unable to come to a compromise with Coley Parry, their biggest creditor.

The Dutch club gained recognition after Chelsea loaned out a number of their players to them to gain first team experience.

Players like Mount, Lewis Baker and Matt Miazga joined Vitesse to gain experience and get more playing time away from Stamford Bridge.

Among the players sent on loan to the Eredivisie club, Mount enjoyed a successful time there.

In 39 games, 25-year-old Mount scored 14 goals and contributed 10 assists, enabling them finish sixth in the Eredivise and secure a berth in the Europa League qualifying stages.

However, since then, their downfall has started and with their license set to be rejected, they could be in serious trouble soon.