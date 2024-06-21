Eberechi Eze insists the England camp is “staying calm” following an underwhelming start to Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Denmark on Thursday night in what was a really poor showing in Frankfurt.

Despite taking the lead through Harry Kane, Morten Hjulmand’s brilliant strike levelled the scores, as England sat back, dropped deeper and deeper and just invited pressure onto themselves.

Eze insists now is the time to stay calm

England do sit top of the group with four points and have all but qualified for the knockout stages, but the manner of their performances have left cause for concern.

It was a slow start against Serbia, which can be overlooked due to it being the first game of the tournament, but many were expecting an improvement against the Danes and it simply didn’t happen.

England looked lethargic, didn’t press, got over run in midfield and were second best tactically to Denmark.

Gareth Southgate will face serious questions over his ability to get the best out of these players, but Eze insists now is the time to remain calm.