Former Newcastle player Jose Enrique believes Magpies should offload winger Miguel Almiron to Saudi in order to void FFP restrictions.

According to reports, Newcastle are forced to sell before buying this summer transfer window and Almiron is one of the candidates who could be sacrificed.

“Miguel Almiron has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, and unlike [Bruno] Guimaraes and [Alexander] Isak, he might be more ready to leave,” Enrique told Grosvenor Sport, via Chronicle Live.

“While Almiron has been a fantastic player for Newcastle with an excellent work rate, his form has dipped recently. The season before last, he was sensational, but now Newcastle have an opportunity to get a good fee for him,” Enrique added.

“Selling Almiron could help with financial fair play regulations and provide funds for a replacement. Although I would prefer him to stay, he seems the best option to leave compared to Guimarães and Isak.” – said Enrique.