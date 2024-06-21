Exclusive: Jose Mourinho interested in reuniting with Man United star in Turkey

The future of Victor Lindelof at Man United is uncertain heading into the 2024/25 campaign as there is interest in the player from around Europe, which includes Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The Swedish star is out of contract at Old Trafford in 2025, which means the current transfer window would be the ideal time to sell the defender if he is not going to sign a new deal with the Manchester club.

The Red Devils are in the market for a centre-back and if they secure one over the coming weeks that could see Lindelof depart Man United.

The 29-year-old has been with United since 2017 when Jose Mourinho brought the centre-back to Old Trafford from Benfica. The legendary coach is now interested in reuniting with Lindelof at his new club Fenerbahce as the Turkish outfit consider a move for the Man United star.

Fabrizio Romano states that Fenerbahce’s interest in Lindelof is genuine but there are no advanced negotiations and a deal is not close to being completed.

Could Jose Mourinho reunite with Man United’s Victor Lindelof in Turkey?

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Fenerbahce like Lindelof, but there is nothing concrete in terms of an offer yet.

“Victor Lindelof’s future at Man United is uncertain ahead of the new season as the centre-back has a contract at Old Trafford which expires in the summer of 2025. There is interest from Turkey in the form of Fenerbahce, who like Lindelof. Their new coach Jose Mourinho brought the player to United back in 2017 and the pair could work together again,” the transfer expert said.

“However, I’m not aware of advanced negotiations with the club or player yet. I’m told it’s not a deal close to being completed as Fenerbahce only have an interest for now, so it’s not something advanced. There are also other options being considered by the player regarding his future.”