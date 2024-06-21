Former Premier League footballer Alan Hutton believes Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare would be a perfect replacement for Crysencio Summeville if he leaves Leeds this summer.

Leeds have reportedly shown an interest in O’Hare but haven’t taken it any further at this stage, but will likely have to replace a number of key players this summer.

The Whites missed out on promotion back to the Premier League after losing the play-off final 1-0 to Southampton, and are expected to have to sell one or two of their key players to help ease any financial pressure with Summerville a likely candidate to leave.

O’Hare the ideal replacement for Summerville

Summerville scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, and was named in the Championship Team of the Season, but the winger is attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, and is reportedly available for around £30m.

The 22-year-old isn’t the only player who could leave with Georginio Rutter and Willy Gnonto also tipped with potential exits, meaning Daniel Farke will need to find replacements as he looks to guide Leeds back to the Premier League.

Leeds are reportedly interested in Coventry’s O’Hare and Hutton believes the 26-year-old would make a big impact at Elland Road if he were to join the club.

“He fits the bill that Leeds like, he’s an exciting player,” he told Football Insider.

“Especially if they’re going to lose somebody like Summerville or Rutter who could possibly be leaving this summer as well.

“They’re going to need to bring somebody in to replace these guys. I know Callum O’Hare well, I’ve played alongside him when I was at Villa.

“He’s very technically gifted, he’s got an eye for a pass and he can score goals, and he’s still at a good age and he’s got experience at this level.

“I think that is something Leeds are definitely looking at and he suits them well.”

O’Hare scored ten goals in 36 appearances last season as Coventry made the semi finals of the FA Cup, scoring against Manchester United at Wembley, but he’s out of contract this summer and is set to leave in look for a new challenge.