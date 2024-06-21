Lionel Messi and Argentina will begin their defense of their Copa América title after La Albiceleste won the tournament in 2021. Messi will have made history once he steps onto the pitch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Canada.

Argentina is in Group A with Chile, Canada, and Peru in this edition of the tournament. Despite the tough competition, the reigning FIFA World Cup champions are the heavy favorites to emerge as the group leader.

Messi is participating in his seventh Copa América tournament, having played in every edition since the 2007 tournament in Venezuela. Given his longevity, the 36-year-old will be making history throughout Argentina’s time in the competition.

The stats account OptaJavier pointed out on the platform X that the former FC Barcelona standout’s game against Canada marks his 35th match in the Copa América, the most by a player in the history of the tournament, surpassing Sergio Livingstone.

During his national team career, Messi has scored 13 goals and registered 17 assists in this tournament. In what could be his last Copa América, the Argentinian star will look to bolster his numbers.