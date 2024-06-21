Liverpool can financially benefit if Chelsea sign £65m Premier League striker

Liverpool can receive an unexpected £9 million transfer windfall if Chelsea go ahead with their interest in Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

According to Anfield Watch, the Reds can receive financial boost if their Premier League rivals Chelsea sign former Liverpool striker Solanke.

The Merseyside club sold the English striker back in 2019 for an initial £19m to Bournemouth but they added a clause in the deal that could benefit them now.

Chelsea, who are looking for a new striker this summer, have been linked with a move for Solanke.

The 26-year-old scored 19 Premier League goals last season and he was one of the best players in the league.

His brilliant form has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in England including Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

According to The Athletic, his Bournemouth contract has a £65 million release clause that only specific teams may trigger.

Liverpool are also guaranteed 20 percent of whatever money Bournemouth make on the attacker.

The Reds will get £9 million if Chelsea decide to sign the in-form attacker.

Solanke was expected to make Gareth Southgate’s squad for the European Championship this summer but he was surprisingly left out as Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney went with the squad as Harry Kane’s back up.

Liverpool are waiting for Chelsea to make a move for Solanke

Due to his efforts, Bournemouth were able to surpass their previous club record from 2016–17 and ended up with 48 points in the Premier League.

A transfer for Solanke would be seen as a major loss by Bournemouth, since the player led the line and was the team’s top scorer in the Premier League in 2023–2024 with 19 goals, ahead of eight for Antoine Semenyo and seven for Justin Kluivert in second and third place, respectively.

However, his sale would provide them with much needed cash injection which they can spend on new signings in the summer transfer window.