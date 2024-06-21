Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala.

According to a report from the Mirror, Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keeping an eye on the 21-year-old German international and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

Musiala is reportedly keen on a move away from the German club this summer after rejecting a new contract with them in March.

Apart from Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are keeping tabs on the high-rated attacker as well. He is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add goals and creativity to the Liverpool attack if they can secure his signature.

He is regarded as one of the finest young attacking talents in European football, and he could prove to be a superb long-term investment for the Reds. He scored 12 goals in all competitions last season and picked up eight assists along the way as well. Liverpool could certainly use someone with his qualities and it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.

Chelsea and Man City keen on Jamal Musiala

The German international is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and he could cost a premium this summer. Meanwhile, Chelsea need more quality in the attack as well and the 21-year-old will add goals and creativity to the side. They were overly dependent on Cole Palmer last season and the English attacker needs more support in the upcoming season. Signing Musiala could prove to be a wise decision.

The report from Mirror claims that Musiala wants to join a club capable of winning major trophies and therefore Manchester City could be an attractive destination for him as well. They have a proven track record of winning trophies rvery season and Pep Guardiola could nurture him into a world class player.