Liverpool linked with summer move for 19-year-old La Liga prodigy

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Guler.

The 19-year-old Turkish midfielder is highly rated across Europe and he is reportedly on the radar of the Premier League club as well. According to a report from TEAMtalk, newly appointed Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen on a move for the playmaker.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player. Guler barely had first-team opportunities at Real Madrid last season and he made just 10 appearances for them in the league. The midfielder ended up scoring six goals in those outings.

There is no doubt that he is a phenomenal talent with a bright future and he needs regular game time in order to fulfil his potential. A move to Liverpool could be ideal for him, especially if Real Madrid cannot provide him with the opportunities he requires.

Liverpool could use Arda Guler

Liverpool could certainly use a versatile playmaker like him who will add goals and creativity to the side. The 19-year-old is capable of operating operating in the number ten role as well as that of a winger.

The Turkish international could prove to be a quality long-term investment for Liverpool if they can get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are willing to sanction his departure in the coming months. He has the potential to develop into a world class player in the near future and the Spanish giants might not be keen on losing him just yet. He is regarded as one of the finest young attacking talents in European football right now. Real Madrid Madrid will hope to nurture him into a key star for them.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will need to improve their squad if they want to compete with Arsenal and Manchester City next season. Players like Guler will certainly add more cutting edge to the side.