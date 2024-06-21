Liverpool and Man United target has his heart set on a move to Euro giants

LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 18-year-old is highly rated in French football and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a top-class defender and the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing him.

According to a report from Spanish publication Marca, the defender is currently prioritising a move to Real Madrid over the two Premier League clubs. Liverpool and Manchester United need to bring in defensive reinforcements, and there is no doubt that the 18-year-old would be a quality acquisition for them. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join them over a move to Real Madrid.

Joel Matip left Liverpool on a free transfer earlier this summer and the Reds will have to replace him adequately. They need to bring in a quality central defender this summer and the French defender would be the ideal long-term investment for them.

Yoro could develop into a key player for the club with the right guidance. Liverpool have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Man United need someone like Leny Yoro

Similarly, Manchester United need to bring in a replacement for Raphael Varane, who has left the club on a free transfer. The 18-year-old would help both clubs improve and he could tighten them up defensively. However, he has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid and it remains to be seen with the Spanish giants can get the deal done.

They were lacking in depth in the central defensive unit last season because of injury problems and signing a central defender this summer would be ideal for them. The Frenchman should prove to be a superb addition to the Real Madrid squad if they can get the deal done.