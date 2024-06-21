Exclusive: Liverpool ready to pounce should Real Madrid’s move for 18-year-old collapse

Real Madrid are in the driving seat when it comes to the race for Lille’s Leny Yoro but should the La Liga champions fail to complete a deal, Liverpool are in a good position to take advantage.

The centre-back has emerged as a top talent in Europe having made 44 appearances for Lille this season at the tender age of 18. Many clubs consider the French star a generational centre-back talent and that has made a transfer this summer very likely.

Real Madrid are leading the race for Yoro and according to Fabrizio Romano, if the La Liga champions want to make a deal happen, it will materialise over the coming months as the Spanish club is the player’s priority,

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, the transfer journalist has provided an update on Real Madrid’s pursuit of the Lille defender.

“Real Madrid have been monitoring his situation for a long time and the La Liga champions consider him a generational talent. Madrid is the preferred destination of Yoro and personal terms will not be a problem for this deal. If Real Madrid make a move for the Lille star, he will be their player next season,” Romano said.

However, should a transfer for Yoro fail to materialise, Liverpool are one club in a good position to pounce.

Liverpool are in the market for a centre-back this summer as they look to replace Joel Matip following the defender’s exit from Anfield at the end of the season due to his contract expiring at the Merseyside club.

Yoro is a player the Reds admire and Romano states that the Premier League giants are in a good position to take advantage of a Real Madrid slip-up.

“Liverpool have already confirmed their interest and have made some steps towards signing the centre-back, but the Premier League club have the feeling that Real Madrid will win the race for the player,” the transfer expert said.

“I can confirm that Liverpool will be there if the player fails to make a move to the La Liga champions.”