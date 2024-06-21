Manchester United are hoping to sign the highly-rated attacker Camron Mpofu from Reading.

According to a report from Manchester Evening News, the 15-year-old attacker’s performances at the youth level have attracted the attention of the Premier League club and Manchester United are hoping to snap him up.

The 15-year-old is highly rated around the country and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Manchester United. The Red Devils have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help him develop into a key player for the club.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be quite attractive for the player as well. The 15-year-old made his Scotland youth debut in April and he will look to force his way into the first team scene in the coming seasons. A move to Manchester United could be ideal for his development.

Camron Mpofu would be a long-term addition

It remains to be seen when the Manchester United can get the deal done in the coming weeks. They have the resources to sign the player and convincing him to join the club is unlikely to be difficult. It would be a major step up in the youngster’s career, and he is likely to be tempted to move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players in recent months and they have already recruited players like Silva Mexes and James Overy. It seems that they are looking to add to the pool of young talent at the club. Mpofu has the potential to develop into a first team player for them with the right guidance, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can help him fulfil his tremendous potential.