Man United considering move for 27-year-old Premier League captain

Manchester United need a new centre-back not only because they sold Raphael Varane this summer but also because their defense is shaky.

The Red Devils ended last season with a negative goal difference and conceded 58 goals in the Premier League.

Along with missing some of their defenders with injury, they were affected by the poor form of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

In order to address those issues, they are targeting a move for Wolves captain Max Kilman, in case they cannot sign their top target Jarrad Branthwaite.

According to GiveMeSport, the Red Devils are looking to sign the Wolves captain after failing to make breakthrough in their chase of Everton defender Branthwaite.

The Red Devils have already seen a bid rejected for Branthwaite and they are far from what the Toffees are demanding for the young defender.

In case they fail to sign Branthwaite, they have identified a plan to still strengthen their defense by making a move for Kilman.

Tottenham are also in the race to sign the 27-year-old Wolves captain and the Red Devils face serious competition from Ange Postecoglou’s team, as per the report.

Man United have faced a major blow in their pursuit to sign a centre-back this summer as Branthwaite’s bid has been rejected while their pursuit of Jean-Clair Todibo has been blocked by UEFA because of their multi-club ownership rules.

The Red Devils are now looking at Kilman to replace Varane, who leaves the club this summer following the expiry of his contract.

The report mentions that Man United are not considering spending more than £45million on signing a new centre-back and Kilman ticks a lot of box considering the current situation.

Wolves want £50million for their reliable defender and they are not willing to accept anything less than that.

Kilman can add stability to Man United defense

In the last two Premier League seasons, Kilman has only missed one match and shown his consistency and fitness level on a regular basis.

He has experience in the Premier League having played consistently for Wolves in the last four seasons.

If Man United cannot sign Branthwaite due to his high price tag, then Kilman is the ideal alternative who can make their defense stronger.