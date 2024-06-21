Man United and Tottenham keen on signing 10-goal winger this summer

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

According to a report via IlBianconero, the 26-year-old Italian international could be on the move this summer and the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on securing his signature.

Chiesa had a reasonably impressive season with the Italian club last year, scoring 10 goals in all competitions. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United and Tottenham next season.

Both clubs need to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit and the Italian international would be the ideal fit for them.

Manchester United have spent substantial amounts of money on players like Antony and Jadon Sancho in recent seasons. Both players have been quite underwhelming and the Red Devils need more quality at their disposal.

Federico Chiesa would help Man United and Tottenham improve

Chiesa is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he will add goals and creativity to the side. The opportunity to join a club like Manchester United could be quite exciting for the Italian international. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils decide to come forward with an offer to sign him in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are keen on the player as well. They could certainly use more quality and depth in the wide areas. Tottenham need more quality in their side if they want to push for major trophies next season and return to the UEFA Champions League. Someone like Chiesa would add more cutting edge in the final third and he could help them improve. It remains to be seen which of the two English clubs can secure an agreement with Juventus now.