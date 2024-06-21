Gareth Southgate’s England were held to a 1-1 draw in their second match of the European Championship.

Harry Kane gave the Three Lions lead but it was canceled by Denmark midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who scored a long range goal past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

England’s performance has come under heavy criticism from fans, pundits and ex-players.

Southgate’s team were not only held to a draw but also dominated by the Denmark team, who had Manchester United duo Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen playing for them.

England team looked out of ideas and they have been called too conservative in their tactics.

The Three Lions, despite having some of the best players in the world, looked too cautious and decided to sit back after taking the lead, handing Denmark the opportunity to dominate the game.

Southgate has been criticised for not using Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer in both of the England games in the Euro.

The Premier League’s current Young Player of the Season has not played a single minute for the England team in this competition.

After the match, eagle-eyed fans spotted an awkward moment between Palmer and Southgate as both of them shook hands after the match.

The video shows Palmer avoiding eye contact with the English manager, registering his displeasure in the manager’s decision not to use him.

Cole Palmer doesn’t even look at Southgate as he embraces Palmer pic.twitter.com/39Vv6FkdnH — Ed 🇮🇹 (Fan) (@TheMarescaEra) June 20, 2024

Cole Palmer deserves playing time for England

Palmer scored 22 Premier League goals for Chelsea in his debut season at the club, along with notching 11 assists in 33 matches.

He was involved in a total 33 goals last season and was Chelsea’s Player of the Season by some distance, helping the team finish sixth after a disappointing start to the season.

With England’s attackers failing to make an impact and helping the team, he should be used and given playing time.

Southgate should use Palmer’s brilliant form and give him opportunities in the matches coming up.

The Three Lions face Slovenia on Tuesday in their last group stage match.