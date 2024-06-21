Michael Olise has chosen to join Bayern Munich after Chelsea pulled out of a deal to sign the Crystal Palace winger.

Olise has been a man in demand this summer with Newcastle and Manchester United also expressing an interest, but The Athletic report he has chosen Bayern as his next destination and they are now expected to agree a deal with Palace.

Chelsea and Newcastle were both given permission by Palace to speak to Olise’s representatives, but the 22-year-old will be heading to the Bundesliga this summer.

Olise chooses Bayern Munich

Chelsea, who came very close to signing Olise last summer, were reportedly leading the race for the Frenchman, who was believed to be open to the move, but The Athletic report the Blues pulled out of a deal after deciding the finances involved were beyond their reach.

Some reports suggested Olise wanted to be the highest paid player at the club, with the Blues looking to reduce their wage bill, with The Athletic adding if a transfer target doesn’t fit into their existing structure they would rather “reward the existing players at the club who out perform over time or invest in new elite talent on more reasonable salaries.”

Olise joined Crystal Palace from Reading in 2021 and has made 90 appearances for the club, scoring 16 goals and providing 25 assists during his time at Selhurst Park.

The winger impressed last season with ten goals and six assists in just 19 Premier League appearances, and he is now set for a new chapter in Germany with one of the biggest clubs in the world, and will play regular Champions League football.

Chelsea will now look elsewhere as they aim to add attacking reinforcements to their squad, and are currently deciding whether to sign Jhon Duran or Samu Omorodion as their new striker.