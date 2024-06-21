Prince William visits England dressing room after disappointing Denmark draw

According to The Mirror, Prince William visited the England dressing room after their 1-1 draw against Denmark.

The Three Lions had the chance to seal qualification to the next round of Euro 2024 but they failed to win against a determined Denmark team.

Gareth Southgate’s team took the lead through Harry Kane but the Bayern Munich striker’s goal was canceled by Denmark midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

The Prince of Wales was in attendance at the Stuttgart Arena to support the Three Lions.

He was joined by King Frederik of Denmark as both of them were pictured together watching the match and involving in conversation.

The future King went to the England dressing room to encourage the English players after they were left disappointed following the draw against Denmark.

William, along with being a passionate football fan, is also the president of the Football Association.

England’s performance was poor against Denmark and it looked like they could lose the match at one stage.

After taking the lead, the England team sat back and allowed Denmark to dominate the proceedings and keep possession of the ball.

England struggled against Denmark in a key encounter

Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and others failed to make an impact on the match.

Southgate tried to change things after bringing on Ollie Watkins, Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze but the result and the performance did not change.

The England manager had the option of Cole Palmer on the bench but Premier League’s Young Player of the Year has not played a single minute in their two games of the Euros so far.

Prince William would be hoping to see a better performance when the Three Lions come up against Slovenia on Tuesday in their final group stage match.