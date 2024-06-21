Manchester United are expected to activate Joshua Zirkzee’s £34m release clause according to reports.

The Dutchman is in demand this summer following an impressive season with Serie A side Bologna which saw them qualify the Champions League.

United are looking to strengthen their squad having finished a lowly eighth last season, and would like a striker to help take the goal scoring burden off Rasmus Hojlund.

United expected to activate Zirkzee release clause

The 23-year-old who is currently away with the Dutch squad at Euro 2024 scored 11 Serie A goals last season, and currently has a number of club’s after his services.

AC Milan have been strongly linked with landing Zirkzee, and United have now also entered the race for the former Bayern Munich man.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update on the Red Devil’s pursuit of the player, saying that United are expected to activate the £34m release clause.