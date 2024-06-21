Manchester United are expected to activate Joshua Zirkzee’s £34m release clause according to reports.
The Dutchman is in demand this summer following an impressive season with Serie A side Bologna which saw them qualify the Champions League.
United are looking to strengthen their squad having finished a lowly eighth last season, and would like a striker to help take the goal scoring burden off Rasmus Hojlund.
United expected to activate Zirkzee release clause
The 23-year-old who is currently away with the Dutch squad at Euro 2024 scored 11 Serie A goals last season, and currently has a number of club’s after his services.
AC Milan have been strongly linked with landing Zirkzee, and United have now also entered the race for the former Bayern Munich man.
Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update on the Red Devil’s pursuit of the player, saying that United are expected to activate the £34m release clause.
“It’s my information now that Manchester United are expected to meet the release clause in Zirkzee’s contract,” he told Sky Sports News.
“We believe that to be around €40m, which is around £34m.
“That doesn’t necessarily immediately mean that Joshua Zirkzee will become a Manchester United player, it will give the club the right to talk to the player.
“It will then be up to the player and his representatives whether they want to talk to Manchester United, because he’s a wanted man.”
Zirkzee signed for Bologna from Bayern in 2022 having had loan spells at Parma and Anderlecht, and was a vital part of the their success last season, but it does look like he’s played his last game for the club.
It’s been reported that if a deal for Zirkzee proves to be to expensive then Lille’s Jonathan David has been identified as an alternative.
United are expected to sell strikers Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial meaning they will need to add in that area of the pitch.