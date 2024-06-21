Manchester United are one of four teams interested in Lille forward Jonathan David according to reports.

With the future of manager Erik ten Hag secure United are now pushing ahead with their transfer plans as they look to strengthen a squad which finished a lowly eighth last season.

The Red Devils need to strengthen in a number of areas, and are in particular need of defensive reinforcements and a striker to help Rasmus Hojlund.

United interested in Jonathan David

United are in the market for a striker to help take the goalscoring burden off Hojlund, who joined in a big money move from Atalanta last summer.

Reports have suggested that United are expected to activate Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee’s £34m release clause although they face stiff competition from the likes of AC Milan for the Dutchman’s signature.

However, inews have reported that the Red Devils are one of four English clubs looking at David, who only has one year remaining on his contract with Lille.

The report adds that the Canada international could be available for as little as £25m, with Lille not wanting to lose him on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

David has been in good goalscoring form for the Ligue 1 outfit and found the back of the net 19 times in the French top flight last season.

Inews adds that a number of senior figures at United are said to like David, including incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth.

United are expected to be restricted financially this summer with some reports suggesting their initial budget could be as low as £50m, and therefore David would represent a good deal at an affordable price.

The Old Trafford outfit are expected to try and increase their budget by selling the likes of Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood in what is set to be a busy summer for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos.