Slovakia has scored against Ukraine in their crucial group stage match and taken the lead with an early goal.

Ivan Schranz scored for the Slovakians, having also scored in their first match of the tournament against Belgium.

Schranz headed the ball in the goal on the back post after Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko failed to mark him and clear the danger.

Slovakia strike first in Dusseldorf! Ivan Schranz makes it two goals in two games

With a win against Belgium in their first match, the Slovakians can confirm their qualification to the next round if they manage to beat Ukraine today.

The right side of the Ukraine defense were caught napping from a throw-in and the cross into the box on the far post made life difficult for Zinchenko.

The early pressure from Slovakia has worked in their favour but Ukraine still have a long way to make a comeback in the match.