Video: Ukraine take the lead against Slovakia with a late goal from Roman Yaremchuk

Ukraine have scored a late goal against Slovakia and completed the come back.

They have scored through Valencia’s 28-year-old player Roman Yaremchuk, what looks like a winner against the stubborn Slovakia defense.

The consistent pressure from them have paid off and they have broken the deadlock once again and they could now be on their way to a huge win.

Yaremchuk has now scored more European Championship goals than any other player in Ukraine’s history (3), overtaking Andriy Shevchenko.

The striker managed to stay onside and controlled the ball with a delicate touch before scoring past the Slovakian goalkeeper.